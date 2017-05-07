Road closures due to street flooding in Findlay - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Road closures due to street flooding in Findlay

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
As of Sunday night, their are only two roads still closed in Findlay after steady rain caused street flooding in the City.

Findlay Police say River Road, from Stanford to CR 140 and Howard from Broad to 224 are still closed but barricades will be removed once water has receded further.

