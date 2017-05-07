Ohio community pools money to buy drum kit for kid playing buckets on street corner

A remarkable thing happened on Facebook on Sunday night after a Bucyrus man posted a picture of an anonymous boy playing drums on a homemade kit of five-gallon buckets and large tin cans on the street corner.

Within an hour and a half, the people who commented on the post easily raised enough money to buy the young man a drum kit.

Apparently the boy sits outside playing every day and loves music.

Russell Hunter, who posted the picture on Facebook and started the donation drive brushed off praise and said “I'm really doing this just to inspire kids to be more creative and artistic."

They are hoping to get the money collected by next weekend and the drum kit delivered by the following week.

