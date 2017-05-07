'Operation Cookie' treats military with Girl Scout cookies; No. 2 cookie seller in state is from Bryan

Girl Scouts listen as speaker tells them about military (Source: WTOL)

Girl Scouts have a saying when selling their delicious cookies: "If you can’t eat em’ treat em".

That’s what they did this year for members of the United States Armed Forces.

It’s called ‘Operation Cookie’ and it's a community service project for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

The top sellers gathered on Sunday with veterans to celebrate their shared history and traditions.

The girls made thank you cards with stars from retired flags to be included in the cookie packages.

This is the 12th year the group ‘Heroes in Action’ has partnered with the Girl Scouts for ‘Operation Cookie.’

“Because the military likes the cookies and they support the military so it’s really nice to have that kind of help,” said Dawn Heisler of Heroes in Action.

The top cookie seller in Western Ohio and number two cookie seller in the state is Jolana Schenkel of Bryan.

She sold 2,749 boxes of cookies.

Of that figure, 503 will go to the military.

What’s her sales pitch?

“Well what I do is go door-to-door and I always ask politely. I had a goal,” said Jolana.

Jolana's grandmother, Terri Lane, explained further.

“We covered 129.2 miles. Defiance, Bryan, West Unity, Stryker. She’s a go-getter. She doesn’t stop. She goes and goes,” said Terri.

And here are the final ‘Operation Cookie’ numbers.

1,900 troops participated.

Over 7,300 girls donated 81,000 packages.

The cookies will be shipped out to service members on Tuesday.

