Bellevue police 'Lasso' man with two active warrants

BELLEVUE, OH (WTOL) -

With the help of its K9 Lasso, the Bellevue Police Department arrested a man with two active warrants Saturday.

According to police, Dustin Blankenship, 26, was wanted in two separate counties and considered armed and dangerous.

He was arrested Saturday at the Bellevue Public Library without incident. After the arrest, Blankenship told officers he was going to run but decided to give up when he saw Lasso.  

The department touted the arrest on its Facebook page

Officers found needles and possible narcotics on Blankenship during the arrest. Further charges are pending lab results. 

