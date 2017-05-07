Bellevue police 'Lasso' man with two active warrants

With the help of its K9 Lasso, the Bellevue Police Department arrested a man with two active warrants Saturday.More >>
The Findlay Police Department is searching for three men who robbed a pharmacy Sunday morning.
A Toledo man will be in court Monday for his alleged role in a shooting.
A man is in jail for possibly causing an opioid overdose in Sandusky. According to the Sandusky Register, Keith Kirkland, 26, is being charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
A student who had a loaded gun at Waite High School was in court Friday morning.
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.
Tonight temperatures will fall near or below freezing with patchy frost possible.
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.
A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
With as warm as it has been this spring so far, many people have been working out in their flowerbeds and yards for weeks.
The Biggest Week in American Birding lasts until May 14
