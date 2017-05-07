Three men rob Findlay pharmacy; no arrests made - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three men rob Findlay pharmacy; no arrests made

Findlay police are searching for three men who robbed a pharmacy.

According to police, three unknown men went into the CVS on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay just before noon Sunday.

One of the men was wearing a mask; the other two were not. All three went directly to the pharmacy, jumped over the counter and demanded a specific type of narcotic.

The robbers did not show a weapon of any kind during the incident.

After taking an unknown amount of prescription pills, the men headed southwest from the store in a black or grey four-door sedan.

Police say three employees were working at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Findlay Police Department.

