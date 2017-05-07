'The Biggest Week in American Birding' continues in northwest Ohio

Thousands of birders, photographers and nature lovers flock to northwest Ohio for "The Biggest week in American Birding."

This is the eighth annual birding festival organized by The Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

“What's really amazing about it is within a six-week period, 90,000 people come to northwest Ohio,” said Laura Guerard the Education Director at BSBO. "And with that brings about $40 million to the local economy, which is just amazing."

During the Spring, birds migrate back north. During their trip, they stop at Magee Marsh where the Black Swamp Bird Observatory is located.

"This area Magee Marsh, is kind of a little oasis, kind of an island for these birds," said Guerard.

The birds are very visible due to the marsh being quite small, which is why it’s a huge attraction for bird watchers.

Joshua Vardous found his passion for birding four years ago when his son when he came to the Bird Observatory.

"It must have been the best day to be there, there were so many birds," he said. "I mean, it was almost like a Disney movie; they were just everywhere. They're so close to you, too. It was just a great day. And I've been hooked ever since ... hooked.”

The Biggest Week in American Birding lasts until May 14. Learn more about it here.

