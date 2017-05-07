A look inside the 'Dream Home'

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Dream Home, being built in Perrysburg by Slaske Building Company, provides dramatic spaces, luxurious details and unparalleled functionality.

The home is located at 2348 Sunflower Court inside the Hull Prairie Farms neighborhood. The 3,057 square foot house has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It's valued at $400,000.

Watch the construction live here.

Upon entering the impressive two-story foyer, you will find a flexible space - either a formal dining area or study - while the huge great room invites you in with its abundance of windows and striking fireplace.

Adding to the appeal of the first floor is the large designer kitchen with incredible center island, built-in appliances, and walk-in pantry. Guests will love the open concept that offers plenty of space with large dinette area and added sunroom.

Ascend upstairs to find the elegant master suite that features a private bath with custom shower and huge walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms with an additional full bath.

A covered front porch, storage galore and high-end finishes complete this sophisticated home.

Check out the full floor plan here.