Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: May 7, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with the Dave Zenk with the Metroparks of the Toledo Area to talk about the recently announced riverfront development plans.

Then, Jerry welcomes the president and chief executive officer of fifth-third bank, headquartered in Cincinnati, to talk about the possibility of slipping into another recession.

Lastly, we switch gears to mental illness with the help of Robin Isenberg, the executive director of NAMI of Greater Toledo, who shares details of the organization's May 13 walk.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

