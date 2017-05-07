Man involved in burglary, shooting to appear in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Toledo man will be in court Monday for his alleged role in a shooting.

According to police, Terry Belmon, 23, was one of at least three people who broke into a home in the 600 block Brighton on April 29.  

At least one of the men was armed with a gun when the group forced their way into the home.

The man who lives in the home was shot and taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

It’s unknown if anything was taken from the home during the incident.

Belmon is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. The other people involved have not been caught. 

