Toledo police are hoping you can identify a man wanted for using a fraudulent credit card.

What began as a minor traffic stop for the Monroe Police Department quickly turned into a drug investigation Friday morning. ...

A student who had a loaded gun at Waite High School was in court Friday morning.

TPS student to remain at Juvenile Justice Center after bringing loaded gun to school

A man is in jail for possibly causing an opioid overdose in Sandusky. According to the Sandusky Register, Keith Kirkland, 26, is being charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

Police arrest man allegedly linked to seven overdoses in Sandusky

A Toledo man will be in court Monday for his alleged role in a shooting.

Man involved in burglary, shooting to appear in court

A Toledo man will be in court Monday for his alleged role in a shooting.

According to police, Terry Belmon, 23, was one of at least three people who broke into a home in the 600 block Brighton on April 29.

At least one of the men was armed with a gun when the group forced their way into the home.

The man who lives in the home was shot and taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

It’s unknown if anything was taken from the home during the incident.

Belmon is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. The other people involved have not been caught.

