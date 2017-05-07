Plant fined $570,000 after worker loses hand, part of arm

More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Tonight temperatures will fall near or below freezing with patchy frost possible.More >>
Tonight temperatures will fall near or below freezing with patchy frost possible.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.More >>