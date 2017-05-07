Packard Plant still in ruins 3 years after sale to developer

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.

The plant has become a symbol of Detroit's urban decay. Fernando Palazuelo said he plans to transform it into apartments, shops and art galleries.

Palazuelo's company has announced a May 16 groundbreaking for redevelopment at what was once the Packard's administration building. But parts of the massive complex still have to be cleared of debris. Potentially toxic materials left from its industrial past also may have to be dug up and removed.

The groundbreaking announcement follows Palazuelo's interest in a building in Toledo, Ohio, that likely would require less work and cash to remake into apartments.

