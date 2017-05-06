Toledo Walleye win playoff series with Fort Wayne, beating the Komets 5-0 in game five

One night after failing to sweep the Komets in their second round playoff series in Fort Wayne on Friday night, the Toledo Walleye managed to close out the series with a 5-0 victory in Toledo.

The Walleye were first on the board with 14:40 left in the first period, when Simon Denis made it 1-0 with a blast from the point on a power play.

With about four minutes left in the first period, Fort Wayne thought they'd scored, but the refs waved off the goal due to goaltender interference.

With 2:02 left in the first, Tylor Spink made it 2-0 with a one-timer on the Power Play.

AJ Jenks made it 3-0 Walleye with 9:50 left in the second period.

Tyson Spink made it 4-0 with 13:16 left in the third.

Simon Denis scored again to make it 5-0 Walleye with 7:52 left in the third.

Toledo will play either the Allen Americans or the Colorado Eagles in the next round of the playoffs.

Game one of the Conference Finals will be Friday, May 12. Game two will be Saturday, May 13.

