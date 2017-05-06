Black Swamp Curling Club finds new home on Dixie Hwy.

While you have to wait every four years to watch curling in the Winter Olympics, you don’t have to go far to try the sport out yourself.

Whether you’re new to curling, or have been playing for several years, the Black Swamp Curling Center welcomes people of all ages and experience levels.

After nearly 50 years of curling at the BGSU Ice Arena, the Black Swamp Curling Club knew it was time to find a new home.

“Curling is the fastest growing sport in the United States,” said Shannon Orr, former Bowling Green Curling Club president. “We realized that we were no longer able to meet the demand for curling at the ice arena. And so we were really excited about the idea of building a permanent curling center here in northwest Ohio."

Opening their doors on Dixie Highway just a few months ago, the curling club has had quite the reception so far.

“The reception for our curling center has been fantastic, far exceeding our hopes,” Orr said. “So we have lots of new members, people who’ve never curled before have jumped in to some of our leagues, our learn to curl classes are full, we started a beginners league.”

The club is equipped with shoe grippers, brooms, four lanes and Olympic-style stones, each weighing 42 pounds and all made of granite. But that’s not all the center has to offer.

“We’re able to offer curling every day of the week,” Orr said. “So we’re able to offer learn to curl classes, we offer corporate events, people can come out, rent the ice and we provide instructors. So we’re really excited about all the opportunities.”

For Bowling Green High School freshman Alexis Roehl, she started curling after seeing how much her brother enjoyed it.

“And I was like, ‘Hey this looks interesting now, so I might as well try it,'” said Alexis Roehl.

She’s been hooked ever since and quick to explain the sport to her friends that aren’t so familiar with how it works.

“I get that question a lot, like, ‘Do you wear ice skates while you do it?’ I was like, ‘No, you don’t, you actually wear special curling shoes,'” Roehl said.

If you’re interested in learning to curl or joining a league, you can visit their website for more information.

