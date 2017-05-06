Program trains 'citizen scientists' to search for bumblebees

A cool wind will stay with us, allowing highs only in the mid to upper 50s for most. Clouds will build in along with a few late afternoon showers that end by late evening.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.More >>
The parents of an Ohio State University student who was abducted and slain in February will accept her diploma this weekend.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
