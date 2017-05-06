Blanchard River crests at 12.37 feet; Street flooding closes some roads

The City of Findlay announced that the Blanchard River crested at approximately 12.37 feet on Saturday afternoon a little after 4 p.m.

The Blanchard River crested at 12.37 ft approximately an hour ago. Eagle Creek is on its way down since it... https://t.co/zj4EY4Dzsg — City of Findlay (@CityOfFindlay) May 6, 2017

The city also says Eagle Creek crested Saturday morning.

The Findlay Police Department released a list of streets that were closed due to street flooding in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Closed roads include:

River Rd. from Broad to CR 140

Howard St. from Broad to 224

Stanford Pkwy. From Westfield to S. River

East Main Cross from Osborne to S. Blanchard

Hemphill from Riverside Park to Cross

McManness Bridge Overpass

Carnahan from Clinton to Hemphill

S. Blanchard curb lanes from East Main Cross to High

Wilson from Lawn to E. High

East High Street from Blanchard to Wilson

Closed intersections include:

Stall Drive at Brookside

Stall Dr. at Fifth

Stall Drive at Amelia

South Blanchard St. at E. Hobart

Liberty St. at Apple Alley

River St. at Hurd

The list is current as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

