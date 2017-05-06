Blanchard River crests at 12.37 feet; Street flooding closes som - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Blanchard River crests at 12.37 feet; Street flooding closes some roads

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Findlay announced that the Blanchard River crested at approximately 12.37 feet on Saturday afternoon a little after 4 p.m.

The city also says Eagle Creek crested Saturday morning.

The Findlay Police Department released a list of streets that were closed due to street flooding in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Closed roads include:

  • River Rd. from Broad to CR 140
  • Howard St. from Broad to 224
  • Stanford Pkwy. From Westfield to S. River
  • East Main Cross from Osborne to S. Blanchard
  • Hemphill from Riverside Park to Cross
  • McManness Bridge Overpass
  • Carnahan from Clinton to Hemphill
  • S. Blanchard curb lanes from East Main Cross to High
  • Wilson from Lawn to E. High
  • East High Street from Blanchard to Wilson

Closed intersections include:

  • Stall Drive at Brookside
  • Stall Dr. at Fifth
  • Stall Drive at Amelia
  • South Blanchard St. at E. Hobart
  • Liberty St. at Apple Alley
  • River St. at Hurd

The list is current as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

