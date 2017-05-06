Police find possible suspect linked to seven overdoses in Ohio

A man is in jail for possibly causing an opioid overdose in Sandusky.

According to the Sandusky Register, Keith Kirkland, 26, is being charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

Police say Kirkland has a history of trafficking drugs and recently got out of prison

“We had a female slumped over a vehicle late Friday morning and it ended up being an overdose,” Sandusky police Detective Ron Brotherton told the Sandusky Register.

That overdose was one of seven since Wednesday in Sandusky.

When Kirkland was taken into custody, police found about two grams of suspected heroin on his person.

Police can’t confirm if the suspected drugs Kirkland allegedly dealt is connected in to the other local overdoses which includes a death.

Kirkland is also facing two additional felonies: heroin possession and heroin trafficking.

