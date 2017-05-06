Annual High School Aviation Expo to happening over the weekend

The Toledo Public Schools Aerospace Center is hosting it's 4th Annual High School Aviation Expo.

The event is free and the public is welcome to have a hands-on experience with aircraft and learn about the Aerospace Program offered to local high school students.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.

Kids ages 8 to 17 are able to take free rides in the aircraft.

Members of the 180th Fighter Wing will also be in attendance with one of their F-16s.

More details can be found here.

