Annual High School Aviation Expo to happening over the weekend - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Annual High School Aviation Expo to happening over the weekend

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: TPS Aerospace Center) (Source: TPS Aerospace Center)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Public Schools Aerospace Center is hosting it's 4th Annual High School Aviation Expo.

The event is free and the public is welcome to have a hands-on experience with aircraft and learn about the Aerospace Program offered to local high school students.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.

Kids ages 8 to 17 are able to take free rides in the aircraft.

Members of the 180th Fighter Wing will also be in attendance with one of their F-16s.

More details can be found here.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly