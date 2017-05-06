Annual High School Aviation Expo to happen over weekend

The Toledo Public Schools Aerospace Center will be hosting it's 4th Annual High School Aviation Expo.

It is a free event and the public is welcome to have hands on experience with aircraft and learn about the Aerospace Program offered to High School students.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 and May 7.

Kids ages 8 ti 17 are able to take free rides in these aircrafts.

Members of the 180th Fighter Wing will also be in attendance with one of their F-16's.

