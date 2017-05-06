Man recovering after crashing into pole

A man is in the hospital after he crashed his car into a utility pole Friday night.

Hancock County Sheriff responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. on TR 99 west of TR 230.

Armando Davila, 40, struck the pole when he drove off the north side of the road.

EMS transported Davila to Blanchard Valley Hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Alcohol is a possible factor for the cause of the crash and is currently being investigated.

