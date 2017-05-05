Copy-Man pleads guilty in sex case to coercing minor in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor after authorities say he held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case.
Twenty-one-year-old Cody Lee Jackson pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.
Other charges will be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement. They include production of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.
Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015.
Authorities say he had the teen dropped off at his home by taxi and later prevented her for months from leaving his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood. He later fled the state.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There is a chance of a few showers Saturday with only minor additional accumulation.More >>
There is a chance of a few showers Saturday with only minor additional accumulation.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for June...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>