No sweep tonight: Toledo loses 4-1 to Fort Wayne; game 5 tomorrow

The Toledo Walleye came up short in their effort to sweep the Fort Wayne Komets in their second round playoff series on Friday night, losing the game 4-2.
Fort Wayne scored first with 16:47 left in the first period.
After another first period Fort Wayne goal, Evan Rankin was able to get Toledo on the board with a power play goal with 1:35 left in the first period.
That was the best Toledo could muster however, despite getting many chances to score.
With 9:58 left in the final period, Fort Wayne got a power play goal after a controversial call by the refs.
Fort Wayne put the game out of reach with 3:17 left in the game with their fourth and final goal.
Game five is Saturday night in Toledo at 7:35 p.m.
