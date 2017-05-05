Theater lovers rejoice at Crosswell Opera House grand re-opening

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian will open its doors once again starting this weekend after closing for a year of renovations.

The theater got a long overdue $6 million facelift.

Some of history's greatest voices took the stage of the 150-year-old community gem, Michigan's oldest operating theater.

"Because we are Michigan's oldest theater we really needed to take care that we were minding that history, taking care of what people find familiar and welcoming in this place,” said Jere Righer, Artistic Director at Crosswell.

History like the original,100-year-old show posters that are still hanging in the rafters, or that Fredrick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony both took to the same stage at one point.

"A lot of new stage lighting and sound so that people can here we've got knew accessibility. There's an elevator to get folks to our second floor,” said Righter.

Now a Tony nominee, one local man whose career in theater started at the Croswell can't believe what it looks like now.

“The buzz is beyond town. It's been on Playbill. It's wonderful to be in New York and to go online and just read about the Croswell opening you know, in my home state,” said Tobin Ost, a set designer now living in New York City.

He credits the theater and the community for nurturing his start and making sure this cornerstone stays for another 150 years.

"Some many people for whom this building is so important pulling it together. Again, that kind of money raised is really testimony to how not only how important it is but how thriving it is,” said Ost.

On Saturday, the Crosswell reopens with ‘Under the Streetlamp – Rockin’ Around the Clock’ at 8 p.m.

‘The Best of Broadway’ is Sunday, at 2:30 p.m.

