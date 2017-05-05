Why does Ottawa Park golf course flood so bad anyway?

Ottawa park golf course has turned into Ottawa pond as local golfers might have already guessed.

Thanks to the weather, it could be some time before the *full* course is ready for play.

For most of the afternoon, Toledo streets have remained pretty drivable.

But all that water has to go somewhere, and in west Toledo, Ottawa Park golf course seems to be that 'somewhere.'

“It's a floodplain there's no doubt about it. And a lot of golf courses in our area are built in floodplains. Why? Because you can't build houses, you can't do other things. So, it's just kind of part of the treatment. You lose a couple holes for a few days and you make due from there," said Nick Szymanski, Director of Golf.

When the rain finally does stop, it will probably take a few days to drain back into the Ottawa River.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved