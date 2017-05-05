After 60 years of continuous operation, Swanton Coliseum is saying goodbye

The Swanton Coliseum opened in 1957. In one month however, the old skating rink will be turning off the disco lights for good.

Linda and Gene Bridges, have been married for 49 years, 35 of those have been spent running the Swanton Coliseum.

"My dad opened this when I was 10 years old, so I've spent almost all of my life here”, said Linda Bridges.

On Thursday however, the Bridges announced on Facebook that they've decided to hang up their skates, saying it's time to travel and be with their grandchildren.

"We haven't had much help, but, it's been a good ride”, said Linda Bridges.

They've kept the formula pretty simple over the years.

"The guys get some phone numbers, and the girls get some phone numbers, meet new friends, make new friends”, said Gene Bridges.

From birthday parties to field trips, it hasn't gone unnoticed this place has provided memories for many.

"Overwhelming, I've just been reading through the messages and I can't believe it, we've had almost 1000 messages”, said Linda Bridges.

On Saturday, June 3rd, from 8 p.m. to 10, Linda and Gene say they encourage anyone who has enjoyed themselves there to come for one last blowout.

"We just encourage anybody that's skated with us, if they just want to stop in and say hello or goodbye, or look at the place one last time," said Gene.

The goodbye won't be easy.

"35 years here, and I'm going to hate to go," said Linda Bridges.

The Bridges have sold the building to an area businessman, but they are not sure what he will turn it into.

