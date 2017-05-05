River Raisin in Blissfield holding to its banks... for now

The River Raisin in Blissfield is holding to its banks for now (Source: WTOL)

Lenawee County has seen its fair share of rain this week but not enough to cause flooding to the River Raisin… yet.

Emergency Management in Lenawee County says the River Raisin in Blissfield is swollen but not at risk of flooding before Saturday morning.

The big concern comes after the rain stops.

"By the nature of the waterway itself, typically it takes one to two days for the water upstream to arrive downstream in the Blissfield area which has a history of flooding,” said Curtis Parsons, Lenawee County’s Emergency Manager.

He says police and city officials are watching the river closely and will notify residents if the river breaks its banks.

Until then, authorities are still cautioning residents that basement flooding is possible and to slow down when driving in heavy rain.

