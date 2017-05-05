Live Rett Free 5K moved from Findlay to North Baltimore

Potential for flooding has forced organizers to move Live Rett Free 5k to North Baltimore from Findlay's Riverside Park (Source: WTOL)

The steady rain over the past couple of days has people in Findlay scrambling to relocate an event that takes place along the river every year.

An outdoor benefit that was supposed to take place this weekend at Findlay's Riverside Park has been relocated to make sure any high flood waters don't affect the events.

The Live Rett Free 5K has been held at Riverside park for the last four years.

But this year, with flood waters possibly encroaching on the running path, organizers have decided to move the event to North Baltimore's E.A Powell Elementary.

Rett Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that is found exclusively in girls.

Organizers Karen Herold and Amanda Jacobs, whose daughters have the syndrome, founded the event to raise money and awareness locally.

And it was important to keep the event on the same day, not only for the 250 runners and walkers already signed up, but for the 20 Rett Syndrome families from all across our area who are making the trip as well.

"The 20 Rett Syndrome families that will come and be here, we love getting together each year and holding a little event afterward for just the families, we have a picnic and that's fun too." said Herold.



The 5k starts at 2 p.m. at the Slippery Elm Trail Crossing at Cherry Street, and the walk starts at 2:30 at the elementary school.

