Toy guns can be dangerous when mistaken for the real thing

It can be nearly impossible to tell the difference between real guns and toy guns sometimes, even by the Toledo Police, who run into the problem all the time.

Anything from BB guns, to pellet guns, to airsoft guns can be mistaken for the real thing.

They look like real guns, they feel like real guns, and police say it makes their jobs harder.

Toy guns are supposed to come with an orange tip to signal it is not a real firearm.

However, Lieutenant Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department says a lot of owners take the orange tips off.

Sometimes these toy guns are even used in robberies.

And, when someone pulls one of the toys from their waist band as a police officer is approaching, it can be almost impossible to tell the difference, even for a trained officer.

"They look so real, we just hope that whoever has that weapon doesn't do something dumb like point it at the officer, because the officer is going to revert back to their training,” said Lt. Heffernan.

Heffernan says every situation is different, but if your kids have toy guns at home, make sure you are supervising them.

