Political Science expert discusses impacts of health care bill

You may be seeing a lot of doom and gloom on your social media feeds following the vote in the House yesterday, but how much of it is true and will it pass the Senate?

The chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Toledo, Dr. Sam Nelson says it's not clear exactly what the bill would do because the text was never released to the public.

"There's not CBO Report, Congressional Budget Office Score, on it yet. Probably not until next week or the week after before we will actually find out what the estimated impact of the bill will be," said Nelson.

President Donald Trump touted the passage in the House, Thursday, "I think most importantly, yes, premiums will be coming down. Yes, deductibles will be coming down."

However, many are concerned that people with pre-existing conditions, including rape and domestic violence victims, would lose coverage. The bill would allow states to ask for a waiver to change regulations on pre-existing conditions.

"What it does is allow insurers to charge much higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions to the point in which, depending on your condition, you probably can't afford insurance," explains Nelson.

But will it pass the Senate? Nelson says it faces a lot of resistance. One of the main sticking points is freezing Medicaid expansion.

"They've put a group of twelve together to draft their own legislation. I don't think they're even going to start with what the House sent over. Looks like they're gonna start clean sheet of paper, with a new bill," said Nelson.

Nelson says the Senate may take the whole summer to work on it. We'll keep you posted.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved