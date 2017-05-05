Urban farmer fined by city of Toledo, GoFundMe accounts set up in support

A central Toledo urban farmer was fined $3,000 by the city for the piles of wood chips he had on vacant lots he owned.

Thomas Jackson has been in and out of Toledo courtrooms because of wood chips he collected on vacant properties he purchased.

Using the wood chips, Jackson built natural fences and attempted to remediate the soil with the wood chips. Jackson hoped to bring gardens to grow produce on the land.

However, several neighbors filed complaints with the city over the odor and said the chips hurt the neighborhood's aesthetics.

Jackson says his landscaping business is losing contracts in the city because of the conflict. He also says his legal fees have been expensive throughout the process.

Jackson did eventually remove the wood chips from the property in April before he was to appear in court Tuesday. The city fined him $3,000 at that hearing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Jackson payoff his fines.

