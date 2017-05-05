Jury educated on limitations of firefighter gear in Ray Abou Arab murder trial

So far the Ray Abou Arab murder trial has been an emotional roller coaster for the families of Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman, firefighters, and even the jury. However after Friday's testimony from Captain Mike Benadum there was a change of tone in the courtroom.

Benadum took the stand for an educational purpose.

He is responsible for training new fire recruits and educating firefighters already with the Toledo Fire Department, educated the jury on firefighter equipment and operations.

He explained how firefighter gear weighs about 70 pounds and that oxygen tanks on average have about 15 minutes of oxygen in them.

He also explained how the masks firefighters wear can only withstand up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

These explanations were told to help the jury realize the challenges firefighters face while inside a burning building and how hot the fire at the Magnolia apartments, where the two firefighters died, was.

Ray Abou is being charged with murder for both firefighters.

