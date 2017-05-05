Findlay officials continue to monitor Blanchard River

Findlay officials and residents alike are continuing to closely watch the Blanchard River Friday to see when the river will crest.

The river is currently at nine feet near downtown Findlay.

As of noon, the latest estimates say the river will soon break out of the minor flood level, which is 11 feet.

The National Weather Service says the river will crest Saturday at 12 feet. If the river reaches 14 feet, water will begin to spillover into downtown Findlay.

There is reports of flooding in low-lying areas, but there are no road closures.

"We still want to be mindful that any heavy doses of rain in any of these bands that are coming through town right now could change that situation," said Mayor Lydia Mihalik. "But the good news is people here are prepared for if and when that happens and we'll continue to go about our business."

The Hancock County EMA says the National Weather Service will actively take measurements throughout the day.

