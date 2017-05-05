The Lathrop Company makes over 56,000 food boxes for seniors

The Lathrop Company dedicated Friday to serving the Toledo community.

Lathrop employees volunteered at SeaGate Food Bank to recognize the company’s 115th Founder’s Day.

Volunteers packed food into boxes and sent them to elderly citizens in need.

"We have over 56,000 senior boxes going out a month, and for us that's quite a lot and with only 11 paid employees, every volunteer is necessary,” said Angi LaGreca with SeaGate Food Bank.

The company said the event celebrates its love history of community engagement, outreach, and partnership.

