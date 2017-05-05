TPS teachers union to hold contact meeting

The Toledo Teachers Federation will hold a contract meeting Wednesday evening at three different locations for teachers, paraprofessionals and substitutes.

The current contract for TFT expires following the 2016-2017 academic year.

Teachers will meet at the Stanahan Theater. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 5 p.m.

Paraprofessionals will meet at the Rogers High School auditorium. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

Finally, substitutes will meet at Rogers High School cafeteria. Registration begins at 7 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m.

All attendees are expected to have their TFT card as well as a photo ID. TFT says they will reissue TFT cards if needed.

