Mobile meth lab found during Monroe traffic stop - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mobile meth lab found during Monroe traffic stop

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

What began as a minor traffic stop for the Monroe Police Department quickly turned into a drug investigation Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. MPD stopped a car for a traffic violation.

Police discovered that the driver did not have a valid license and was taken into custody.

After searching the car, police found a pistol, meth, and parts used to make meth.

The driver is being charged with possession of meth components and driving without a license.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (734)243-7500.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly