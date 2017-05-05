Mobile meth lab found during Monroe traffic stop

The man accused of sucking a teenager's toes at the Franklin Park Mall is facing similar charges in Bowling Green.

Man accused in foot-fetish assaults indicted on new charges

A Michigan man appeared in court Thursday morning for sexual conduct with minors.

Michigan man facing multiple charges for sexual conduct with minors

Toledo police are hoping you can identify a man wanted for using a fraudulent credit card.

What began as a minor traffic stop for the Monroe Police Department quickly turned into a drug investigation Friday morning. ...

A student who had a loaded gun at Waite High School was in court Friday morning.

TPS student to remain at Juvenile Justice Center after bringing loaded gun to school

What began as a minor traffic stop for the Monroe Police Department quickly turned into a drug investigation Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. MPD stopped a car for a traffic violation.

Police discovered that the driver did not have a valid license and was taken into custody.

After searching the car, police found a pistol, meth, and parts used to make meth.

The driver is being charged with possession of meth components and driving without a license.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (734)243-7500.

