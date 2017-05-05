No threat found at BG Starbucks - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No threat found at BG Starbucks

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A Starbucks in Bowling Green was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat. 

According to Bowling Green police, the call came into the location on E Wooster just after 10 a.m. 

All employees were evacuated and the coffee shop was temporarily closed.

After a search through the area, Bowling Green police said they found no threat.

