No threat found at BG Starbucks

A Starbucks in Bowling Green was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat.

According to Bowling Green police, the call came into the location on E Wooster just after 10 a.m.

All employees were evacuated and the coffee shop was temporarily closed.

I literally got my coffee and the guy casually told me that someone had just called in a bomb threat. I honestly thought I was being punked https://t.co/pjdwrBCFYr — Reynaldo Valdez (@Rey_ATC) May 5, 2017

After a search through the area, Bowling Green police said they found no threat.

