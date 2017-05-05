The Ability Center to host sale to help students with disabilities

The Ability Center (ACT) will host their Petals with a Purpose sale to benefit ACT’s Next Steps Summer Program.

The program helps students with disabilities attend post-secondary education or training that will lead to jobs.

Along with ACT staff, community members create a hands-on learning environment at the University of Toledo. Students gain an inside look at professional employment opportunities at local job sites through the program.

The sale will take place May 5 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 6 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.located at the Ability Center.

Patio pots, hanging baskets and flats will be provided by Lakewood Greenhouse.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved