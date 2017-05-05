The Ability Center to host sale to help students with disabilities

Rain will continue into the afternoon with an additional 1" of rain possible. Cold and brisk miserable day with highs in the upper 40s.More >>
Rain will continue into the afternoon with an additional 1" of rain possible. Cold and brisk miserable day with highs in the upper 40s.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for June...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Airbags were created to save our lives, however, not all airbags are created equally. An estimated 750,000 airbags are replaced every year after an accident, some of those being recycled from scrap vehicles.More >>
Airbags were created to save our lives, however, not all airbags are created equally. An estimated 750,000 airbags are replaced every year after an accident, some of those being recycled from scrap vehicles.More >>
The Ability Center (ACT) will host their Petals with a Purpose sale to benefit ACT’s Next Steps Summer Program.More >>
The Ability Center (ACT) will host their Petals with a Purpose sale to benefit ACT’s Next Steps Summer Program.More >>
Rain will continue into the afternoon with an additional 1" of rain possible. Cold and brisk miserable day with highs in the upper 40s.More >>
Rain will continue into the afternoon with an additional 1" of rain possible. Cold and brisk miserable day with highs in the upper 40s.More >>
Sylvania School District’s Superintendent’s Task Force will present its official recommendation for redistricting to the Board of Education.More >>
Sylvania School District’s Superintendent’s Task Force will present its official recommendation for redistricting to the Board of Education.More >>
A man and woman appeared in court Friday for their involvement in a theft that happened at a local business Thursday in Defiance.More >>
A man and woman appeared in court Friday for their involvement in a theft that happened at a local business Thursday in Defiance.More >>