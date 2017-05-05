Man and homeless woman arrested for theft

A man and woman appeared in court Friday for their involvement in a theft that happened at a local business Thursday in Defiance, Ohio.

Brittany Long, a 24-year-old homeless woman, got out of a car that was being driven by Jeffrey Beam, 35, and attempted to run from Defiance County Deputies.

Deputies said Long resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. She also was arrested for two warrants.

Beam drove away but was quickly located and also tried to run from authorities, but was arrested as well.

Long is being charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Beam is facing a charge for failing to comply with an officer.

Another man and woman encountered Beam and Long at the scene. The woman was taken into custody and question, but was later released. The male subject was never located.

