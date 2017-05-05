Driver crashes into police cruiser, Jeep overnight

Several streets were blocked off in west Toledo overnight after a three-car crash involving a Toledo police officer.

The crash happened around 1 a.m., right in front of the University of Toledo on Bancroft near Drummond.

Officials on scene said one of the drivers went left of center and sideswiped a police cruiser and an oncoming Jeep.

The man who caused the crash was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. There is still no word on why he went left of center on the road.

No one else was injured in the crash including the Toledo police officer in the cruiser.

