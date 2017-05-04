FIRST ALERT: Halfway Through the Rain

At 9 p.m. Thursday night we are about halfway through this rainstorm.

Rainfall totals at Toledo Express Airport are approaching two inches.

At daybreak Friday you may be asking "it is still raining?!"

The rain may actually pick up in intensity around midday, before breaking up into showers through the afternoon. Areas river and stream forecasts will become clear Friday with crest forecasts for the weekend.

A chance to dry out can be expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Robert Shiels WTOL

