TPD hoping to identify credit card fraud subject

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are hoping you can identify a man wanted for using a fraudulent credit card.

According to Toledo police, the subject used the card four times in two weeks at a gas station by Detroit and Alexis.

If you know who he is, Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

