More than 500 customers without power in Weston

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
WESTON, OH (WTOL) -

First Energy is reporting more than 500 customers in the Weston area are without power.

The company says a tree fell down on lines.

First energy says they will have the power up and running by 10:30 p.m.

