Police give all-clear at west Toledo Kroger

Toledo police ordered the evacuation of the Toledo Kroger store on Monroe and Secor in west Toledo after reports of a possible explosive device.

According to TPD, police received a phone call from a man who stated a man was in the parking lot with a bomb strapped to his chest.

Police immediately responded and ordered the store to be evacuated.

The store was closed for an hour while officers and K9 units swept the area.

It was determined that there was no threat to the area and the store was reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.