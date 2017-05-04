One of the last firefighters in burning apartment building shares story

Three years ago, three men entered a burning apartment building in Toledo's North End. Only one made it out alive.

Three years later, Lt. George Simko does not know how he escaped the inferno inside. The two men who entered the building with Simko, Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman, both perished.

Simko says it was only a matter of seconds that conditions changed in the building. At that moment, Simko says he saw a flash of daylight.

"I tapped Steve on the shoulder and said, 'We gotta get out and were using the door,'" Lt. Simko testified at the trial against Ray Abou Arab.

Lt. Simko told the jury the temperatures started to rise in the second story room they had climbed into. Then, he heard radio traffic of a fire below them. Within seconds, everything changed.

"Before Jamie could open the line back up, before I could say anything, all the sudden it just went completely black," Lt. Simko said.

Simko described pulling the firehouse with him toward the door that led out of the building to create a guide for his fellow firefighters.

However, Lt. Simko's never made it out.

Lt. Simko's testimony, added with the melted and charred gear of Machcinski and Dickman, made Thursday likely the most emotion day in an already emotional trial. As a result, the judge allowed extra breaks during the trial to allow everyone a chance to gather themselves.

