Erie Township votes to allow a medical marijuana growing license

Medical Marijuana has been cleared in Ohio since last year, but many individual communities have placed a ban on the practice. But one township in Ottawa County has gone the other direction.

Earlier this week, Erie Township trustees voted to allow one large medical marijuana growing facility and one processing facility to be built in the township.

The investor for the business came to the trustees earlier this year and needed a confirmed location of the proposed business before applying for one of the 12 Tier One licenses that will be issued statewide.

"Would I deny help to anybody through this avenue, and I don't think so," said township trustee Fred Bice. "I don't think the folks in Erie Township would. And so we had two weeks to talk to as many people as we possibly could, learn everything that we possibly could about this. And then it was time to vote."

Trustees were told the operation could create 20 to 40 new jobs with up to a possible 100.

And with so many medical conditions that marijuana could be prescribed for, trustees felt the legal business would do no harm while possibly helping those who could use the drug.

