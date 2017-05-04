Michigan man facing multiple charges for sexual conduct with min - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Michigan man facing multiple charges for sexual conduct with minors

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Michigan man appeared in court Thursday morning for sexual conduct with minors.

Dan Nighswander, 48, of Riga, Michigan, is facing two first and second degree charges of Sexual Conduct.

He is also being charged with soliciting a child for immoral purposes.

Nighswander’s bond was set at $600,000.

He’s scheduled to be back in court Friday morning.

