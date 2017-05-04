A Toledo man is in jail and is facing multiple traffic and drug charges.

Police are searching for a suspect that goes by the nickname Wapo.

Toledo police need your help finding suspected burglar

The man accused of sucking a teenager's toes at the Franklin Park Mall is facing similar charges in Bowling Green.

Man accused in foot-fetish assaults indicted on new charges

A student from Waite High School brought a gun to school Thursday. Administrators took action when another student notified them about the situation.

A Michigan man appeared in court Thursday morning for sexual conduct with minors.

Michigan man facing multiple charges for sexual conduct with minors

Dan Nighswander, 48, of Riga, Michigan, is facing two first and second degree charges of Sexual Conduct.

He is also being charged with soliciting a child for immoral purposes.

Nighswander’s bond was set at $600,000.

He’s scheduled to be back in court Friday morning.