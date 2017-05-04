Chairman of national trucking group in Toledo; talks Trump's highway plan

If you've driven over a pothole or a bumpy lane on the interstate lately, you know our roads could use a makeover. The most powerful person in the trucking industry is pushing for it.

The chairman of the American Trucking Association (ATA) wants more funding for our highways, and he went right to the President to ask for it.

When President Trump climbed into a truck at the White House on March 23, he honked the horn in a fun moment. But it also might have been a turning point for the trucking industry.

Kevin Burch was there, as chairman of the ATA. On Thursday morning, he was at the Inverness Club, celebrating a $5,000 scholarship from the Toledo Trucking Association to the University of Toledo business student Cody Keister.

Burch talked to WTOL about his almost 90 minute meeting with the President on that day in March, and the ATA's support of Trump's plan to use $1 trillion in public and private funds to improve the nation's infrastructure. Burch believes Toledo is an important crossroads for commerce, but needs infrastructure improvements that he thinks the President can deliver.

“He said that he knows people that drive from California to New York and then back to California and they have issues with congestion, delays, and also the potholes and damages to their trucks, not to mention the cars,” Burch said. “He said that the truckers build the economy. He's going to build the economy. We're going to work together.”

Burch isn't done talking to high profile politicians in Washington. He's planning to meet with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House in the next four to six weeks.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.