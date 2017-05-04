Two men found guilty for roles in trafficking conspiracy

A federal judge found two Lima men guilty for their roles in a human trafficking conspiracy.

The FBI's Toledo office and Lima Police Department say Lorenzo Young, 31, Aundre Davis, 35, forced two girls who were 14 and 16 years-old at the time, into commercial sex acts from November 2015 to January 2016.

Young and Davis, along with Megan Hitt and Randy Thompson, posted sexually explicit photos of the girls on backpage.com and transported the girls between Lima and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Motel rooms were bought for the girls and negotiating prices were discussed.

“These defendants preyed on teen girls so they could line their pockets with money,” Acting U.S. David Sierleja said. “Human trafficking happens all around us, on the internet and in the motels in our towns.”

Young and Davis were both convicted of engaging in sex trafficking of minors, and sex trafficking of a minor.

Young was also found guilty of child exploitation enterprise and other crimes. He will be sentenced on Sept. 7.

Davis will be sentenced Aug. 31.

Hitt, Thompson, and three other others pleaded guilty to crimes related of the conspiracy.

Hitt is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.

