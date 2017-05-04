Money Talks News: Slashing motorcycle insurance

When it comes to insuring a two-wheeler, bikers simply hand the business to the company that insures their car. That's not a good idea.

There are companies that specialize in motorcycles,and it's possible to get a better rate from one. Always to shop around.

It's also good to join clubs. Membership in clubs like the Harley Owners Group, BMW Motorcycle Owners and American Motorcyclist Association can get offer discounts. They also give opportunities to talk to other bikers and see who's paying what to whom.

If you only ride your bike occasionally, ask about an infrequent riders discount. There are also discounts for bikes that are stored away winter.

Even though liability insurance is a necessity, there are situations where dropping comp and collision is a consideration. That does not mean if your bike is wrecked or gets vandalized or stolen, you're going to be on your own. If you don't owe anything on your bike, and it's not worth much.

Ask for discounts. If you are over 50, keep your bike in a locked garage, or have anti-theft devices installed, insurance companies offer different types of discounts. The key is to ask for them or else they won't be offered.

Finally, raise the deductible. This works for any kind of insurance, from health to home to motorcycle. Raising a deductible from $250 to $1,000 is a quick way to trim the cost 10 to 20 percent.

When it comes to motorcycles, before you ride that chopper, be a shopper. Want more tips to save on every kind of insurance? Head over to the Money Talks News website and search for "Insurance."

