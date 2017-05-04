TPS student brings gun to school - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS student brings gun to school

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A student from Waite High School brought a gun to school Thursday.

Administrators took action when another student notified them about the situation.

The student with the gun didn’t pose a threat to any other student or staff member and the day continued as normal.

The student is now facing disciplinary action and could possibly be expelled.

