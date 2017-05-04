Toledo police need your help finding suspect - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police need your help finding suspect

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for a man who is connected to selling stolen property from a burglary that happened on Tibaron Lane.

The suspect goes by the nickname Wapo.

Anyone with information can call (419) 255-1111.

